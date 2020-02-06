WILLIAMS, Roy 75, of St. Petersburg, FL, tran-sitioned Jan. 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Mildred Williams; sons, Troy Potts (Paula) and Christopher Potts; brothers, J.D. Williams and Louis Williams; sisters, Lillie Ruth Jackson, Dollie Thomas, Lillie Mae Thornton, Mildred Taylor, and Emma Marcus; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday 6-7 pm, and Funeral Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 am both services to be held at Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church at 3647 18th Avenue S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020