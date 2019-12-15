DECKER, Royce M. Jr. May 26, 1955 -December 12, 2019 passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Exemplifying the precepts in Philippians 2:3-5, Royce was a faithful servant to the Lord, his family, and his community. He leaves a legacy of love to all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed by his father, Royce Sr.; his loving bride of 42 years, Karla; his three children, Jared, Kelly and Melissa, and their spouses; his six grandchildren and other family members, friends, co-workers and students whom he poured into during his earthly life. Royce started his career in Law Enforcement in North Miami and served the Hernando County Sheriff's Office for nearly 30 years before retiring as Lieutenant Colonel in 2013. His passion to impart wisdom led him to teach many classes at Saint Leo University, Pasco-Hernando State College and the University of Phoenix in addition to other trainings, seminars and Sunday School classes throughout his adult life. His dedication to this community continued through his various roles with the local Chamber of Commerce and board at Jericho Road Ministries. He enjoyed studying God's Word, gathering the family for Disney trips, planning and hiking yearly adventures on the Appalachian Trail, learning about American history and reading to and playing with his grandkids. Royce lived with light-hearted joy and never missed an opportunity to brighten someone's day. All who knew him recognize his whole-hearted commitment to leaving a positive impression on every person who came across his path. Because of his loving faith in Jesus Christ, Royce is in His presence, now more alive than he ever was here on earth. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 19, from Noon to 1 pm followed by a Celebration of Life service at Northcliffe Baptist Church beginning at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jericho Road Ministries or to United States Disaster Relief through Samaritan's Purse. Brewer and Sons Brooksville Chapel (352) 796-4991

