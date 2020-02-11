BENCOMO, Ruben J. 79, of Homosas- sa, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 6, 2020 following a long illness. He was born on January 20, 1941 in Ybor City, FL and was retired from the US Postal Service after a 30-year career. Mr. Bencomo was a US Air Force Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1967. He is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Miguel; brother Richard, and stepchildren, Marc and Marcia Haley. Graveside service with military honors will be conducted on Thursday, February 13 at 11:30 am at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 11, 2020