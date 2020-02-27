Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruben VALLINA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VALLINA, Ruben passed away in his home February 24, 2020, at the age of 95. He was born October 27, 1924 in Tampa, FL. He is survived by his daughter, Shelley Vallina; sister, Onelia Hess; granddaughters, Deena Vallina Lathroum (Tosh), Rebecca Brooks (Jeff), Elisa Vallina (Dennis); nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ondina Vallina and his grandson, Ruben Roach. He was a kind and giving man who cared for his family unconditionally. He lived a long and blessed life and will be missed by all who loved him. Services will be held March 1, 2020, Florida Mortuary, 4601 N. Nebraska Ave. Tampa, 2-4 pm. As a WWII Army Veteran, Ruben will receive Military Funeral Honors at Bushnell National Cemetery in several months.

