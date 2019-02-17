PUPELLO, Ruby Aldridge
89, passed away February 13, 2019. She is survived by her children, Ross H. O'Banion Jr. (Cynthia), Doris Ann Wise (Dave), Jennie Chancey Ream (Pete), and their families. An hour visitation will begin 1 pm, with a funeral service at 2 pm, Wednesday, February 20, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Interment immediately follows in Garden of Memoires Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to LifePath Hospice or Angels Unaware.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019