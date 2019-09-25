LINDSEY, Ruby Lee 91, of Plant City, passed away September 22, 2019. Born in Berrien County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late A.C. and Lillie Mae Richardson. She was the wife of the late Benjamin Lindsey for over 50 years. Her survivors include sons, Stephen Lindsey (Suzanne), Michael Lindsey (Joni), Timothy Lindsey (Gina); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren. Ruby was retired from the Hillsborough County School system. The family will receive friends from 4-5 pm, Friday, September 27, 2019, at First Freewill Baptist Church, 11605 E. US Hwy 92, Seffner, 33584, with service to follow at 5 pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at: haught.care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019