MOLITOR, Ruby M.
89, died on July 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and daughter, Kathryn Stevens. She is survived by daughter, Patti (Dale) Kerr; sons, Craig Stevens and Scott Stevens; stepdaughters, Janet (James) Beswetherick, Mary (Monty) Summers and Becky (John) Pifer; numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Franklin (Janet) Craig; her sister, Ruth Lacey; other loving family and friends. Ruby had a Master's Degree in education and worked for the Carman-Ainsworth School District in Michigan for 20 years. She was a talented painter and quilter. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Celebration of Life will be held 2 pm, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at The River Road Church of Christ, 6767 River Road, New Port Richey, FL 34652. To honor Ruby, and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind, at 9130 Ridge Road, New Port Richey, FL 34654.
National Cremation & Burial Society Hudson, Florida
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 24, 2019