McKay, Ruby Delores died peacefully at The Crossings in Riverview, Florida, on January 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Delores is survived by her loving and devoted partner of two decades, Howard Fields; her two daughters, Melody Ann Maxim and Diana Lynn Turner (Robert); her brother, Elton Lee Portervint Jr. (Ellen); four grandchildren, Kalie, Justin, Austin, and Zachary; and four great-grandchildren, Kate, Bella, Abel, and Jordan. She is preceded in death by many loved ones, including her infant son, James Allen McElveen; her sister, Loretta; and her eldest granddaughter, Sabra. Delores was born on July 13, 1938 in Palm Harbor, Florida to Elton Lee and Jannie Delphine Portervint and attended Hillsborough High School. She grew up working in her parents' small country grocery store in Thonotosassa, Florida. She lived most of her life in Brandon, Florida, where she worked at Publix Supermarket for many years. She later became an accomplished realtor and real estate investor. She was loved and admired by many. Delores loved the beach, her dog, Bruce, and Christmas was her favorite time of year. Traveling and playing with her grandchildren brought her joy and happiness. A funeral is scheduled for Monday, February 3, at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W Brandon Blvd., Brandon, Florida 33511. Visitation will start at 1 pm, with services commencing at 2 pm. Pastor Jim Brady will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Delores' life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Season's Hospice and Palliative Care. Condolences can be sent to hillsboromemorial.com . The family would like to thank all the staff at The Crossings, and especially the caregivers of Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, for their care and dedication. Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

