Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Ruby BROOKS
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
BROOKS, Ruby Padgett

88, of Largo, went to heaven on Friday, March 22, 2019. Ruby was a volunteer extraordinaire through political associations, civic associations and numerous boards for the City of Largo. She loved God, her family, her country, many friends and acquaintances. Ruby graduated from Troy State University after which she entered the teaching profession. She retired as a teacher from Largo High School. Ruby is preceded in death by her first husband, Martin Padgett and second husband, Robert Brooks. She is survived by her loving sister, Marty Simmons of Columbus, GA and nephew, Christopher (Cynthia) Simmons of Lee County, AL. A viewing will be held at Serenity Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5-8 pm with Services on Thursday at 11 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be offered to Suncoast Hospice. Condolences may be offered at:

www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019
