LYNCH, Ruby Rachel



99, passed away peacefully at home with her niece and caregiver at her side on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Asheville, NC, she and her beloved Harold, owned a Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant for a few years in Venice, FL. In 1972, they were commissioned Honorary Kentucky Colonels by Wendell H. Ford, Governor of Kentucky due in part to Ruby's longtime friendship with Col. Harland Sanders of KFC fame. After retiring, they enjoyed hosting family and friends in their St. Petersburg and Lake Lure, NC homes as well as traveling to visit family in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Verginia and Massachusetts. Ruby, "Rusty" was fun-loving, spirited and always smiling. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and treasured all of her family and friends. She is survived by sisters, Rosa Lee and Shirley and many other loved family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, 9401 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Private Interment will be held at a later date.



www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary