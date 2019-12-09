ROBERTS, Ruby Nelle As the dawn was breaking on a new day Saturday morning, December 7, 2019 Mrs. Ruby Nelle Brinson Roberts, formerly of Clearwater, Florida passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter in Soperton, Georgia. Mrs. Roberts had made this earth her home for 96 years. Mrs. Roberts leaves behind, her daughter, Beverly Sue Roberts, Soperton, GA; a brother, Donald Brinson (Perla), Milledgeville, GA; her daughter-in-law, Janet Roberts Bradley; two grandchildren, Jennifer Welkner and Heather Whaley, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from the graveside in Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater, Florida as Mrs. Roberts is laid to rest beside her husband. Sammons Funeral Home Soperton, Georgia
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 9, 2019