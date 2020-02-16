SULLENGER, Ruby Lois (Sanders) 93, of Arnold, MO, formerly Largo, FL, passed away February 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Sullenger in 2015; by her son, James Lowell Crumpler; her parents, Jas. U. Sanders and Hattie Gilbert Sanders as well as five sisters and one brother. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews, her granddaughter, and many other family and friends. Ruby loved to sew and was actively involved with the puppet ministry at Clearview Baptist Church, where she was a member. Memorial contributions in Ruby's name may be made to Clearview Baptist Church. A committal service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home Friday, February 14, at 1 pm. Sorensen Funeral Home

