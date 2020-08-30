Ruby Weaver Pitt

WEAVER PITT, Ruby Elizabeth 99, days away from her 100th birthday, passed away August 20, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born August 28, 1920 in Anderson, IN, the daughter of Harvey and Hazel Weaver. Ruby was predeceased by brothers, Russell, Chester, Morris, Farrell and Wilbur Dale and sisters , Genevieve, Ruth and Martha Rose. She is survived by her nephew, Randolph (Gay) Weaver of Hornell, NY; nieces, Marlissa (Christopher) Zema of Hammondsport, NY and Elaine (Dave) Collins of Walton, IN; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friend, Barbara Hobbs of St. Petersburg, FL Ruby graduated in 1938 from Anderson High School, also graduating from Warner Beauty School in Toledo, OH. Later, she attended business school through New York Life. Before retiring from the insurance industry in 1973, Ruby worked in the hospitality industry which took her to Ocean City, NJ, Montgomery, AL, Lake George, NY, Cooperstown, NY and Ohio. She moved to Florida in the 1950s, training many young waitresses during her years as hostess at the Chatterbox Restaurant, St. Petersburg. Ruby was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, a founding member of the Tampa Bay Carnival Glass Club and loved playing Bridge with her friends at the Snell Isle Women's Club. She was an avid collector, specializing in carnival and art glass; enjoying all antiques and the stories behind them. Ruby loved people and entertaining. She was a good neighbor and friend, gregarious, having wonderful stories to share. She was a classy dresser, loving the color pink. She was tenacious to the end. There will be a graveside service at the Valley View Cemetery in Avoca, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruby's memory may be made to Gulf Coast Jewish Family & Community Services, gulfcoastjewishfamilyandcommunityservices.org
or Suncoast Hospice, empathhealth.org/health-care-solutions/suncoast-hospice
