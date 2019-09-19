Rudolf Keresztes

Obituary
KERESZTES, Rudolf 64, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, Julianna and Rudolf Keresztes. He is survived by his sister, Susan Johnson; brother, Frankie Keresztes; nieces, Krystle Laszlo and Angela Keresztes. He was the kindest, most loving brother and uncle with a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed. We love you and miss you Uncle Rudy. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 1 pm, at Espiritu Santo Church in Safety Harbor. Sunset Point Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019
