KERESZTES, Rudolf 64, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, Julianna and Rudolf Keresztes. He is survived by his sister, Susan Johnson; brother, Frankie Keresztes; nieces, Krystle Laszlo and Angela Keresztes. He was the kindest, most loving brother and uncle with a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed. We love you and miss you Uncle Rudy. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 1 pm, at Espiritu Santo Church in Safety Harbor. Sunset Point Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019