Rudolph Gabbidon

GABBIDON, Rudolph Fitzbert "Rudy" a resident of St. Petersburg and devoted member of the St. Augustine's Episcopal Church of St. Petersburg, died peacefully in his sleep on August 16, 2020. He was 89 years old. Rudy was born in Kingston, Jamaica and immigrated to the States as a young man. After leaving New York City, he settled into his St. Petersburg home with his wife of 40 years, Deloris. Rudy had a successful business named Rudy's Custom Carpentry. In addition to his wife, Del, he leaves behind his children and grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Visit his online guestbook at AndersonMcQueen.com