Rudolph Gabbidon
GABBIDON, Rudolph Fitzbert "Rudy" a resident of St. Petersburg and devoted member of the St. Augustine's Episcopal Church of St. Petersburg, died peacefully in his sleep on August 16, 2020. He was 89 years old. Rudy was born in Kingston, Jamaica and immigrated to the States as a young man. After leaving New York City, he settled into his St. Petersburg home with his wife of 40 years, Deloris. Rudy had a successful business named Rudy's Custom Carpentry. In addition to his wife, Del, he leaves behind his children and grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Visit his online guestbook at AndersonMcQueen.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
