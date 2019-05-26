Rudolph Peter PERALTA

Obituary
PERALTA, Rudolph Peter

81, passed away peacefully at home, May 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. "Rudy", born and raised in Palmetto Beach-Tampa, is survived by his wife, Regina Peralta; his children, Lisa Peralta, Laura Peralta, Leslie Peralta, David Peralta and Melissa Walters; grandchildren, Elena, Shawn, Brian, Lauren, Rachel, Sierra, Jared and Emma; his sister, Gardenia and loving extended family. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held to honor the man we love so much, Friday, May 31, 2019, 6 pm at Mission Hill Church, 10002 N. 56th St., Temple Terrace, FL 33617. As a lifelong cowboy, Rudy would appreciate any donations to RVR Horse Rescue of Riverview at www.rvrhorserescue.org/donate/ In Lieu of Flowers.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 26 to May 27, 2019
