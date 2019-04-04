MINCEY, Rupert "Pearl"
80, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned on March 27, 2019. She retired from St. Anthony`s Hospital Radiology Unit. She is survived by son, Kyle Mincey; daughter, Kim Mincey-Brooks (Charles); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 11 am, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation is on Friday, April 5, 3-5 pm at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266; wake 6 pm at the church.
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2019