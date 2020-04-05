CASOLARE, Russell Allen 72, of Madeira Beach, died April 1, 2020. He has now moved on to be with his late wife, Debbie (Revette) Casolare and his son, Sean Casolare, who he lost as a baby. Russ was born in Syracuse, NY. He served six years in the Marine Corps and 16 years in the Army Reserves. While in the reserves he was also employed with Onondaga County Water Authority as a draftsman in the engineering department. Russ had an infectious laugh that nobody would forget. He is survived by his daughter, Kari (Brian) Greer; grandchildren, Jack and Marissa Greer; and four siblings, Gloria Feldman (Cliff), Betty Dennis (Jim), Michelle Peirce (Royal), and William Casolare (Dawn). The family wishes to extend thanks and gratitude to Suncoast Hospice for making his last days as peaceful as possible. To place a tribute please visit: www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020