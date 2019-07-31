BIEBER, Russell Clark
of Dunedin, FL, passed away July 27, 2019 at the age of 71. He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Sharon Bieber. They were married in Clearwater, FL in May of 2007. Russ is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Lori Knusel and Jodi Lambert; stepdaughter, Cheryl Enlow and stepson, Nic Daniels. He had six grandchildren, Jackson, Lukas, Jayden, Liam, Colby, and Austin. Russ will be joining his oldest daughter, Dana Bieber, who passed May 31, 2014. Russ was born in Michigan City, IN January 25, 1948 to Paul and Augusta Bieber. He graduated from Indiana University in 1970 with a degree in Business. He worked as a business broker for more than 30 years, ending his career at Murphy Business & Financial Services. Russ was an educator and mentor who impacted many people in his field. Russ was loved for his caring, outgoing personality and priceless sense of humor. He was an active member of Calvary Church in Clearwater, FL. His hobbies included an occasional game of golf, showing off his skills at the Reload range, and indulging in a good bowl of ice cream. The memorial service will be held at Calvary Church, 110 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33759, August 3, 2019, at 11 am. Following the service, flowers will be donated to "Random Acts of Flowers Tampa Bay." Or donations may be made to Calvary Church designated for Missions.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 31, 2019