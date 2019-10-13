DUNNING, Russell K. passed away peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019. Funeral will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Florida at 10 am October 23, 2019. Russ served in the United States Air Force and retired from the city of Clearwater. He was a kind, loving, strong, supportive, dedicated father and Paw-paw. His legacy is his two daughters, Trina and Trisha; former wife, Diana; two grandsons, Cody and Drew and three great-grand-children. Dad was a dedicated family man whose love and support was strong and unbreakable. We will miss his laughter and love. We love you Dad.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019