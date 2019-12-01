GACKENBACH, Russell 96, died November 13, 2019. He enlisted as a private in the Army Aviation Cadet program and was called to duty January 30, 1943. After completing navigation training, he received his commission as a 2nd Lt. and wings as a navigator in Feb. 1944. He was assigned to the 509th Bomb Squad in Wendover, UT, for training on B29s for a special project "Silverplate". 509th was transferred to Tinian and the special training led to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He was navigator in the photographic plane, Necessary Evil, on the Hiroshima mission. Russ is the last surviving crew member and witness to the bombing. He was in the weather plane, Enola Gay, over Kokura during the Nagasaki mission. He received the Air Medal for Hiroshima and was discharged as a 1st Lt. in April 1946. He attended Lehigh University and received a BS in Metallurgical Engineering and was employed by a large chemical firm for 35 years. He is survived by his two daughters, Carol Jarosz and Janis Riley.

