HUEKLER, Russell William "Russ" passed away peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Russ is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Shirley Pinkerton Mueller, Bob Huekler, and James E. Mueller. He leaves behind his son, Robert W. Huekler (Emily) and granddaughter, Hannah Sophia Huekler. He is survived by sisters, Kim (Jim) Foley, Dia (Tim) Foley; brother, Mike (Debbie) Mueller; along with numerous cousins and nephews. He would like to recognize close friends, Lowell Hunter, Phill Rosenzweig, Bill Browne, Ted Anderson, and Howard Kleinfeld. Russ was a graceful servant. Through his service in the Navy, as a high school teacher, and as a church youth group leader, Russ tried his best to be a good man, faithful servant to the Lord, and mentor to students. His Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Russ asks to please consider making a donation to the .

