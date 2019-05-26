MUNYAN, Dr. Russell "Jack"
89, of Largo, FL went to be with the Lord April 30, 2019. Jack was born in Camden, NJ and served in the U.S. Army, 1951 to 1954. He was on faculty at University of Tampa and served as comptroller, Professor and Chairperson of the Computer Science Department. Jack's passions included reading the Bible, loving Jesus, playing bridge and traveling. Jack will be remembered by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. Service to be held June 14, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church Largo, FL at 10 am followed by burial at Bay Pines National Cemetery with military honors at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Paul United Methodist Church or to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 26 to May 27, 2019