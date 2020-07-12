1/
Russell OSTRANDER
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
OSTRANDER, Russell J. 72, of Largo, died June 23, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1947 in Morristown NJ. He is survived by Debbie, his wife of 39 years; and faithful dog, Annie. He leaves three brothers, George of Weirsdale, FL, Robert (Sharon) of Cypress, TX and David of Bristol, VT; and his favorite sister, Betty Jean of Weirsdale, FL. He was a master mechanic owning his own business, Certified Automotive which was located on St. Pete Beach, FL, for 35 years with his wife, Debbie. Russell's life was full and he will be remembered and missed by many. www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
