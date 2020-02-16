Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Peate. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PEATE, Russell Alfred 85, of Tampa, Florida, passed away peacefully the morning of January 21, 2020 at the Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Peggy. He is survived by his sons, Eric (Jamie) and his stepson, (Kevin) of Tallahassee, Marty (Lynn) and their children, (Jackie and Rand) of Tampa; his sister, Virginia Lumb; niece, Sandy Lumb and nephew, Kenny Lumb of Massachusetts; niece, Stevie Spino (Michael) of Bradenton and nephew, Mike Williams of New Jersey. Russ was born on June 9, 1934 in Methuen, Massachusetts. Growing up, he loved playing baseball, basketball and working on fast cars. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a jet engine mechanic stationed at MacDill AFB. While at MacDill he met Peggy. The couple married and moved to Salem, New Hampshire where Russ returned to work for the local Coca-Cola bottler as a route salesman. The Peates returned to Tampa in 1970. Russ was very active with Fair Oaks Little League. He worked for Jack's Cookies, Keebler, managed the food court at the Palms of Carrollwood and owned and operated Qualified Property Management in New Port Richey before retiring. Russ was a charter season ticketholder for the Buccaneers, putting a deposit down three years prior to Tampa being awarded a team. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a Shriner (Egypt Temple) and a member of the Hugh Gilbert Strickland American Legion Post 138 in Port Tampa, Florida. Mom and Dad loved going to the Crab Shack in St. Petersburg every Friday night, becoming part of their family and them part of ours. The family will have an informal visitation on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Avenue in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to . The family sincerely thanks Dr. Kent Corral, Tampa Fire Rescue, AMR, St. Joseph's Hospital and Melech Hospice House for their compassion, kindness, support and caring.

PEATE, Russell Alfred 85, of Tampa, Florida, passed away peacefully the morning of January 21, 2020 at the Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Peggy. He is survived by his sons, Eric (Jamie) and his stepson, (Kevin) of Tallahassee, Marty (Lynn) and their children, (Jackie and Rand) of Tampa; his sister, Virginia Lumb; niece, Sandy Lumb and nephew, Kenny Lumb of Massachusetts; niece, Stevie Spino (Michael) of Bradenton and nephew, Mike Williams of New Jersey. Russ was born on June 9, 1934 in Methuen, Massachusetts. Growing up, he loved playing baseball, basketball and working on fast cars. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a jet engine mechanic stationed at MacDill AFB. While at MacDill he met Peggy. The couple married and moved to Salem, New Hampshire where Russ returned to work for the local Coca-Cola bottler as a route salesman. The Peates returned to Tampa in 1970. Russ was very active with Fair Oaks Little League. He worked for Jack's Cookies, Keebler, managed the food court at the Palms of Carrollwood and owned and operated Qualified Property Management in New Port Richey before retiring. Russ was a charter season ticketholder for the Buccaneers, putting a deposit down three years prior to Tampa being awarded a team. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a Shriner (Egypt Temple) and a member of the Hugh Gilbert Strickland American Legion Post 138 in Port Tampa, Florida. Mom and Dad loved going to the Crab Shack in St. Petersburg every Friday night, becoming part of their family and them part of ours. The family will have an informal visitation on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Avenue in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to . The family sincerely thanks Dr. Kent Corral, Tampa Fire Rescue, AMR, St. Joseph's Hospital and Melech Hospice House for their compassion, kindness, support and caring. www.blountcurrymacdill.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close