SORENSEN, Russell J. "Russ" 63, of Largo, FL passed away April 15, 2020. Russell was born October 12, 1956 in Salina, UT to Jerold G. Sorensen and Arlene Nielsen Warner. During his life, he called Utah, Minnesota and Florida home. Russ loved life and lived it to its fullest. He was always planning his next adventure whether it was in the mountains of Utah or a Caribbean cruise. A favorite pastime was attending the Rays baseball games with his wife, Denise. He was fun loving and will be remembered for his contagious laugh. As his health declined, he was content watching his favorite TV shows and having his dogs, Sammie and Peanut, on his lap. Russ was preceded in death by his dad; his grandparents; and granddaughter, Catherine. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Denise; his children, Todd Sorensen, Jessica Dority, Nicole McKeigue, Shelli Sorensen, Deborah Schneide, David Schneide; four grandchildren; his siblings, Wayde, Rita, Phillip and later joined by Kimberly, Eric, Gene, Valoree, Yvonne, Melanie, Gerry, Dave, William, Joan and Karl. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Please visit Russ's virtual memorial site at

