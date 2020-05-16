Russell URBAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
URBAN, Russell A. 73, of Spring Hill, passed away April 30, 2020. Russ was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Russ obtained his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He had a successful 35 year career as a pharmaceutical rep. After retirement, Russ enjoyed volunteer work, especially with the Salvation Army. His many passions included time with his family, lending a helping hand, traveling, football, cream filled doughnuts and a great cup of coffee. He was a great conversationalist, amateur comedian, a devoted husband and the most determined man you could ever meet. He is survived by his wife, Irene; son, Tom (Rachel); daughter, Jennifer (Chava); stepdaughters, Cynthia, Jade (David), and Cassandra; sister, Karen (Bruce); and eight grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved