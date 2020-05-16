URBAN, Russell A. 73, of Spring Hill, passed away April 30, 2020. Russ was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Russ obtained his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He had a successful 35 year career as a pharmaceutical rep. After retirement, Russ enjoyed volunteer work, especially with the Salvation Army. His many passions included time with his family, lending a helping hand, traveling, football, cream filled doughnuts and a great cup of coffee. He was a great conversationalist, amateur comedian, a devoted husband and the most determined man you could ever meet. He is survived by his wife, Irene; son, Tom (Rachel); daughter, Jennifer (Chava); stepdaughters, Cynthia, Jade (David), and Cassandra; sister, Karen (Bruce); and eight grandchildren.



