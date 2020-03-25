Ruth ANDRION

Obituary
ANDRION, Ruth E. 96, of Largo, passed away March 20, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Heidi M. Andrion; son, Dr. Albert E. Andrion II and his wife, Paula; granddaughters, Amanda N. Woo, Stephanie N. McMikle, Melanie E. Andrion, and Cassandra R. Andrion; and greatgrandsons, Anthony Woo and Raiden Woo. Due to the current Covid 19 regulations and precautions, visitation and burial will be restricted to family members only. There will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life scheduled at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Largo at a later date. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com to place a tribute and to be updated on future services.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 25, 2020
