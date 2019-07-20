YANCHUCK, Ruth Ann Dunne
of South Pasadena, FL, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 due to multiple health complications. She was born November 8, 1950 in Troy, NY to Florence E. and John E. Dunne. She moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1957. She was a 1968 graduate of Dixie Hollins High School. A dessert recipe of hers was published in Bon Apetit Magazine. Ruth worked as a legal secretary, but in her free time, she enjoyed singing, horseback riding, cooking, dog lover, and was an SPCA supporter. Ruth is survived by her ex-husband, Joel P. Yanchuck; beloved son, Adam Dunne Yanchuck; two adorable grandchildren, Makenzie Yanchuck and Jaxon Yanchuck; loving siblings, John E. Dunne II, Bonnie J. Reynolds, and Patricia S. Dunne; devoted caretaker and friend, Sonia Datz; and dogs, Bailey Blue and Penelope. She is predeceased by her twin, James Alan Dunne as an infant, as well as her parents. There will be a Celebration of Life Service Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the home of her loving son in Clearwater, FL. Visit the family's online guestbook at www.davidcgross.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 20, 2019