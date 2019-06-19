Ruth Ann "Ruthy" RICKERSON

"Ruthy" 86, of Clearwater, FL died June 9, 2019 at Bay Pines VA Hospital. Born in Milford, Ohio she moved to Clearwater, FL in 1952. She retired after 20 years as a linotype operator with the former Clearwater Sun newspaper and was a Navy veteran. She was an active and dedicated member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Clearwater FL. She is survived by two sons, Richard Dean Mabee of Clearwater, FL and Dale Randall Carter Jr. of Clearwater, FL and three grandchildren, Alana Fraddosio, Benjamin Mabee and Dylan Mabee. Services will be announced at a later date.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019
