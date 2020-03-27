ARDINI, Ruth M. 92, Born in Milford, MA on October 14, 1927 to the late James and Delphine (Parady) Morey, passed away on March 18, 2020. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 52, years, Donald P. Ardini in 2002 and two sisters, Helen Connolly of Holliston, MA and Sr. Rita Morey of SSJ of Holyoke, MA. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Ardini Velasco and son-in-law, Dr. Albert Velasco Jr. of Tampa; and by her son, Paul Ardini of Lutz, FL. She also leaves two very special grandchildren, Gina (Velasco) Leffers (Russ) and Joseph A. Velasco; and three adorable great-grandchildren, Ramsey Logan, Jameson Donald Leffers, and Violet Joleigh Velasco. Ruth graduated from St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing in Brighton, MA. She attended USF. Her degrees in Health Administration were from Trinity College in San Antonio, TX. She was a director of Nursing and retired as Nursing Administrator at Centurion Hospital in Tampa in 1992. Private Funeral services will be held at St. Timothy's Catholic Church. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens, in New Port Richey, FL.

