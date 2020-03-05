BARTELS, Ruth Joyce 100, a native of Brooklyn, New York, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Tampa. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie Hustedt; her husband, Herman; her sister, Margaret; her brother, Albert; and her daughter-in-law, Nancy. She is survived by her sons, Richard and Raymond; her grandsons, Robert, Ryan and Brad; and her great-grandson, Jackson. Memorial services will be conducted 11 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to Hospice or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU and Hospice units at Tampa General Hospital for their support, kindness and total commitment to Ruth Bartels. Blount & Curry - MacDill

