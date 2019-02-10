Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BOOTHROYD, Ruth



95, of Riverview, FL, passed away on January 25, 2019 at the Crossings at Riverview. She was born on December 24, 1923 in Worcester, MA to Rose (Wilkinson) and Frank Parkhurst. She graduated from the BMC Durfee High School in 1932 and was accepted to Bridgewater State College but deferred and never had the opportunity to attend due to the start of World War II and her decision to move to San Diego, CA to be with her husband, Elmer who had joined the Marines. She worked many years as a civilian dental assistant for the Navy. She was a longtime member of Morrison United Methodist Church in Wildwood, FL. Ruth and Elmer enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Ruth was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Cantrell of Pine Mountain, GA; son, Roger and his wife, Mary Armstrong of Brandon, FL; two granddaughters, Kelly Kingsfield (husband, Jeff) and Michelle Howard (husband, Kenny); and two step-grandsons, Brannon and Sean Cantrell; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Elmer of 65 years and her brother, Arthur. Family and friends are invited to attend a luncheon and celebration of Ruth's life on Saturday, February 16 at 11 am at the home of Roger and Mary at 4645 John Moore Road, Brandon, FL Brandon, FL. A private burial will take place later at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in honor of Ruth to support the USF College of Behavioral and Community Sciences Mom's Project Endowment. Checks can be sent to 13301 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. MHC 1111, Tampa, FL 33612. Please make checks payable to the USF Foundation Inc. and include Mom's Project Endowment in the memo line. Donations can also be made online at



www.serenitymeadows.com

6919 Providence Road

Riverview , FL 33578

