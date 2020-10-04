Ruth Brown

BROWN, Ruth M. 79, born in Erie, PA was the co-founder of Uptown Browns with her husband Tom Brown. She passed away September 30, 2020 in Pinnellas Park FL. Preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Florence (Honey) Kuruc, she was also preceded in death by sister, Mary Ann (John) Coughlin; two bothers, Bob Kuruc, Jerry Kuruc. She is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Thomas Smiley Brown of Pinnellas Park, FL. Ruthie is survived in death by her sister, Kathleen Fox; two daughters, Denae Randolph and Diann Buterbaugh; two sons, David Buterbaugh and Dale (Robin) Buterbaugh, also two stepsons, Thomas (Linda) Brown and Michael (Kadidja) Brown, 11 grandchildren; three great-grand-children, many nieces and nephews. Ruth loved life, she literally danced her way through life. She was loved by family, friends and cared deeply for people. She always looked for ways to help people along the way, whether that was lending an ear, a hand, or her priceless words of wisdom. Ruth could be counted on to be there for you in a flash. She interviewed and welcomed many new residents into unit five of Mainlands. She was deeply loved and will be remembered forever in our hearts. Showing to be held at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL 33774 from 2-4 pm October 7, 2020 with a service at 4 pm. Serenity Funeral Home



