DAVIES, Ruth C.



was born on July 26, 1937 in Morristown, New Jersey and a resident of Redington Beach, Florida, passed away on June 25, 2019 of lung cancer. She was at home in the care of Seasons Hospice, her many friends, and her son, John. She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Vernon Davies and her son, Richard N. Hurlburt. She is survived by her son, John C. Hurlburt (Sherri). Memorial donations, in her name, may be made to Seasons Hospice, 17757 U.S. Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33764 or to the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707. Veterans Funeral Care is handling the arrangements.

