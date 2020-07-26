1/
Ruth Donohue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONOHUE, Ruth H. passed on July 17, 2020 of New Port Richey, Florida. Age 91, Ruth passed away at home in the loving arms of her husband, Ed Donohue after 68 years of marriage. Ruth was mother to Edward F. Donohue III (Mary), Karin Purcell (Joe), and Robynn Mack; grandmother to seven; great-grandmother to 12; and aunt Ruth to many nephews and nieces. Ruth was born in Portland, Oregon and during World War II her family was ordered to move to the Minidoka Interment Camp for Japanese Americans in Idaho. Upon release, her family moved to St. Charles, MO where she attended Lindenwood College. When she was stationed in Tokyo with American Airlines she met her future husband, Ed who was in the Air Force. After Ed was discharged they moved throughout NY state as the family followed Ed's coaching career. In 1968 they moved to Wilkes-Barre, PA, when Ed became basketball coach at King's College and Ruth began a long career as Head Counselor at Luzerne County Community College. After retirement they moved to New Port Richey. Ruth will be missed by all her family, friends and aides who became a part of her life. There will be a Celebration of Life when safely possible. Dobies FH/Holiday

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
4910 Bartelt Road
Holiday, FL 34690
(727) 937-7555
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 26, 2020
Ed and family, I'm sorry for your loss. Ruth was a very nice person, I have many great memories of her while my husband, Tom Davis, coached under you. May she Rest In Peace.
Barbara Davis
July 26, 2020
Dear Ed and family iam so sorry to hear about ruth she was a wonderful lady please except our condolences sincerly jerry bonner family may she rest in peace
Jerry Bonner
July 25, 2020
Mrs. Donohue was a consummate lady. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Ed Donohue, Ed Donohue III, and the entire family. .
Alexander Choman & Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved