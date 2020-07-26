Ruth Donohue

DONOHUE, Ruth H. passed on July 17, 2020 of New Port Richey, Florida. Age 91, Ruth passed away at home in the loving arms of her husband, Ed Donohue after 68 years of marriage. Ruth was mother to Edward F. Donohue III (Mary), Karin Purcell (Joe), and Robynn Mack; grandmother to seven; great-grandmother to 12; and aunt Ruth to many nephews and nieces. Ruth was born in Portland, Oregon and during World War II her family was ordered to move to the Minidoka Interment Camp for Japanese Americans in Idaho. Upon release, her family moved to St. Charles, MO where she attended Lindenwood College. When she was stationed in Tokyo with American Airlines she met her future husband, Ed who was in the Air Force. After Ed was discharged they moved throughout NY state as the family followed Ed's coaching career. In 1968 they moved to Wilkes-Barre, PA, when Ed became basketball coach at King's College and Ruth began a long career as Head Counselor at Luzerne County Community College. After retirement they moved to New Port Richey. Ruth will be missed by all her family, friends and aides who became a part of her life. There will be a Celebration of Life when safely possible. Dobies FH/Holiday



