81, of Tampa, Florida, passed away March 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, James Sullivan; her son, Walter Sullivan; her sister, Leila Ann Duncan; her brother, Alvin Eugene Edge; and her parents, Vera Mae and Alvin T. Edge. She is survived by her sons, Richard Sullivan (Gail) and Charles Sullivan (Paula); granddaughter, Nancy Little (Kevin); and great-grandchild, Stella. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Sansbury and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was a kind, caring, and loving person who loved helping people and spending time with friends and family. Funeral Services will be held at Adams and Jennings Funeral Home, 6900 N. Nebraska Avenue, Tampa FL 33604, Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 am. Family will receive visitors from 10-11 am. A private interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 6, 2019
