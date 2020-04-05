FARRELL, Ruth 97, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at Westminster Suncoast. She was born on June 11, 1922 in Great Falls, MT. She met her husband, Romane (Bud) in Tacoma, WA where they were married in 1945. They later moved to New York and then to St. Petersburg in 1962. They later moved back to New York and Connecticut and eventually decided to retire in St. Petersburg. She was a stay at home mother but found time to be an active volunteer and a member of St. Ann's Circle of the St. Jude's Cathedral. She was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Romane; and children, Jeffrey Farrell (Barbara), Romayne Huston Farrell (Timothy), and Mark Farrell; grandchildren, Kyle Farrell, Kevin Farrell, Emily Huston, Stephanie Huston. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mass will be planed at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family wishes for everyone, please stay safe.

