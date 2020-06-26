Ruth HARTLEY

HARTLEY, Ruth Helen (Williams) passed June 6, 2020. Ruth Helen Williams was born September 20, 1934 in Roseville, PA to Leonel and John Williams. She was then raised in Elmira, NY by her mother and beloved stepfather, Johnny Beck. After graduation from Elmira Free Academy Ruth joined the Navy Waves where she served as an aerographer. During her time in the Navy, she met her husband and fellow sailor, John "Jack" Hartley and they were married shortly after. Upon Jack's discharge they settled in Tipp City, OH to raise their growing family. While there she earned a degree in Psychology from Sinclair College. Following Jack's death in 1975, Ruth relocated to Florida to be closer to her mother. She worked as a grief counselor while in Florida and later as a correctional officer for Solano County California. Upon retirement, she moved permanently back to Florida where she was a Site Coordinator for Meals On Wheels, She also enjoyed spending time with her family, and watching her great-grandbabies grow. She is survived by six children, Michael (Patty) Hartley, Jeffrey Hartley, Rachel (Ken) Jacobs, Becca (Andy) Fleck, Jennifer Sigrist, and Sissy (Rick) Schultz; as well as 20 grandchildren; 35 great- grandchildren and many friends who were loved as family. She is now reunited in heaven with her beloved Jack; two sons, Steven and Matthew; granddaughter, Christina; brother, Tom and her parents. A Celebration of Life will be held later.



