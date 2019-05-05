Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth June (VanBergen) WUNDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WUNDER, Ruth June (Van Bergen)



95, entered the world on June 16, 1923, in Chicago, IL. She transitioned back to her spiritual life on April 26, 2019.



She grew up in Cicero, IL, and as an adult, lived in Champaign, Berwyn and Oak Park, IL; as well as Tampa and Treasure Island, FL. She spent her final two years at Elmcroft of Pinecrest assisted living facility in Largo, FL.



Ruth Wunder graduated from Morton Junior College and became a public health nurse after completing nurses' training at Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago. After raising her two children, she earned a bachelors' degree and later a masters' degree in education, which allowed her to become a school nurse in Riverside IL. Among her many accomplishments, she was instrumental in establishing scoliosis screening in public schools. Upon retirement, she began a second career as a travel agent.



Ruth and her beloved husband, Fred, enjoyed a long list of activities through the years including boating and travel. They visited all seven continents, finally adding Antarctica to the list in 2004. They also enjoyed riding motorcycles during the 1970s and 1980s.



Ruth lost Fred in 2017. She is survived by daughter, Barbara (Neil); and son, George (Carol); as well as a brother, Lloyd Van Bergen (Barbara), and his children, David and Susanne. They all love her very much.



Arrangements are being handled by the Neptune Society. A celebration of Ruth Wunder's life will be held at Friendship Community Church, 4321 Duhme Road, Madeira Beach, FL. Please contact the church or family for details.

