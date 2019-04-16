KAVOUKLIS, Ruth (Long)



95, of Tarpon Springs, FL., died April 13, 2019. Ruth was born December 14, 1923 to Oni and William Long in Live Oak, FL. After graduating from Suwannee High School she made the brave decision to leave home and go to telegraph school in Gainesville, GA. Her first assignment was in Tarpon Springs in 1945 where she met her future husband and became a lifetime resident of the city. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Nick Lazarus Kavouklis; sisters, Elda Jane, Dot, Audrey; and brother, Harold. Survivors include son, Dr. Laz Kavouklis (Maria); daughters, Kathy Dobies and Nikki Kavouklis; four grandchildren, Gerri Kavouklis Price (Brad), Dr. Nick L. Kavouklis (Tracy), Andrea Kavouklis Moss (Dan) and Stephanie A. Dobies (Aaron); one great-grandchild, Connor A. Price; and several nephews and nieces. Ruth had a passion for gardening, travel and her grandchildren. She was active in the Old Timers Club of Tarpon Springs and enjoyed her time as a volunteer at the Tarpon Springs Historical Society. After several years with Western Union Telegraph Company she worked as a bookkeeper and then went on to have an active and successful career as a real estate agent. She kept her real estate license active until the age of 90. Visitation will be conducted 5-7 pm today with a funeral service at 7 pm. The interment will take place at 11 am on Wednesday at Cycadia Cemetery in Tarpon Springs. Memorial donations may be made to the Tarpon Springs Historical Society, 160 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689. Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home, 701 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, FL, (727) 942-0515