BUCKINS, Ruth Lee
|
93, of St. petersburg, transitioned to her heavenly home on February 14, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Ervin E. Brown( Alfreda), Samuel J. Buckins, Michael A. Buckins (Jacqueline); daughters, Ervene Mays (Theodore), Brenda Buckins, Eleanor Williams (Charles), and Angela D. Mays; 26 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, Feb. 22, 4-7 pm, with wake 6-7 pm, at Shiloh F.B.H. Church, 4327 15th Ave. S. Funeral service, Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 am, at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church 955 20th St. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019