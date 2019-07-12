Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Ruth M. White

Ruth M. White Obituary
WHITE, Ruth M.

97, of Largo, FL, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Ruth married the love of her life, Edward in 1946. Ruth received her Doctorate in Education, and retired in 1985 from the Pennsylvania Department of Education after 22 years of service in the Exceptional Children's Program. Shortly after her retirement, Ruth and Edward moved to Florida to be with their daughter, Janis. After the death of her husband in 2001, Ruth volunteered in the Pharmacy at Suncoast Hospice for 10 years. Ruth was an active member of Delta Zeta Sorority for many years, and a member of Pasadena Community Church. Ruth was an amazingly witty lady, with a great sense of humor. She had a gift for making unique greeting cards, customizing each verse. Ruth will be forever loved by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her son-in-law, Richard Bistritz, and several loving cousins. Her daughter Janis Bistritz passed earlier this year. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Memorial Park, 5750-49th Street North, St. Petersburg, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10 am, with the viewing to begin at 9 am followed by a reception at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ruth's memory to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.

Memorial Park FH (727) 527-1196
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 12, 2019
