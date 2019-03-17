Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Marie (Fox) BURNS. View Sign

BURNS, Ruth Marie (Fox)



Ruth, age 94, died Sunday morning, March 10, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living in Battle Creek, MI. Ruth, the daughter of Frederick B. and Josephine M. (Frankowski) Fox, was born in Toledo, OH on October 9, 1924 and moved to this area in 2014. Ruth graduated in 1942 from Central Catholic School in Toledo. Ruth attended Toledo University for a short time and was a member of a sorority. She worked for Halle Brothers Department Store and loved to dance. Ruth married Bob Burns in 1947. They were fortunate to move to various locations during their years of marriage, retiring in St. Pete Beach, FL in 1979.



Ruth had been a buyer for Marshall's Clothing Store in Flushing, MI for several years and moved to Florida and became a volunteer at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL for 17 years; a buyer for the hospital gift shop; coordinated the hospital's JC Penney Golf Outing for six years; and was active with the Foundation and on the Board of St. Anthony's. In Ruth's younger years, she was actively involved with the Florence Crittenden Foundation in Pennsylvania for many years.



Ruth was united in marriage to Robert J. "Bob" Burns in Toledo, Ohio on November 22, 1947 and he sadly preceded her in death on July 10, 1993. Surviving are two daughters, Roberta A "Bobbie" (Norm) Harden of Battle Creek and Susan M. "Sue" (Wayne) Murchison of Boca Raton, FL; three precious granddaughters, (Jodi Collazo, Lori Murchison and Erin Moynihan); four great-grandchildren, (Jaden, Jeremy, Alex, and Andrew); and a special friend, Jim Hotston of Cobourg, Ontario, Canada. Ruth was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Virginia Kitz.



As per Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service and entombment will be in the Woodlawn Memory Garden, St. Petersburg, FL with her beloved husband, Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's honor may be directed to Great Lakes Caring Hospice or Children's Tumor Foundation. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Ruth's family. Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Ruth may be placed at:



www.farleyestesdowdle.com

BURNS, Ruth Marie (Fox)Ruth, age 94, died Sunday morning, March 10, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living in Battle Creek, MI. Ruth, the daughter of Frederick B. and Josephine M. (Frankowski) Fox, was born in Toledo, OH on October 9, 1924 and moved to this area in 2014. Ruth graduated in 1942 from Central Catholic School in Toledo. Ruth attended Toledo University for a short time and was a member of a sorority. She worked for Halle Brothers Department Store and loved to dance. Ruth married Bob Burns in 1947. They were fortunate to move to various locations during their years of marriage, retiring in St. Pete Beach, FL in 1979.Ruth had been a buyer for Marshall's Clothing Store in Flushing, MI for several years and moved to Florida and became a volunteer at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL for 17 years; a buyer for the hospital gift shop; coordinated the hospital's JC Penney Golf Outing for six years; and was active with the Foundation and on the Board of St. Anthony's. In Ruth's younger years, she was actively involved with the Florence Crittenden Foundation in Pennsylvania for many years.Ruth was united in marriage to Robert J. "Bob" Burns in Toledo, Ohio on November 22, 1947 and he sadly preceded her in death on July 10, 1993. Surviving are two daughters, Roberta A "Bobbie" (Norm) Harden of Battle Creek and Susan M. "Sue" (Wayne) Murchison of Boca Raton, FL; three precious granddaughters, (Jodi Collazo, Lori Murchison and Erin Moynihan); four great-grandchildren, (Jaden, Jeremy, Alex, and Andrew); and a special friend, Jim Hotston of Cobourg, Ontario, Canada. Ruth was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Virginia Kitz.As per Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service and entombment will be in the Woodlawn Memory Garden, St. Petersburg, FL with her beloved husband, Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's honor may be directed to Great Lakes Caring Hospice or Children's Tumor Foundation. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Ruth's family. Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Ruth may be placed at: Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close