McWILLIAM, Ruth Towle 86, of Tampa, died peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones on October 31, 2019. Born on January 24, 1933, in Springfield, Massachusetts to Vernon and Rachel (nee Wilson) Towle, she was raised in Peterborough, New Hampshire where she excelled at ballet, swimming, and basketball. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire and met her husband, Tom in Denver, Colorado as she and her college roommate travelled to the West Coast. Ruth dedicated her life to her family. She was self-employed as an accountant and worked until her time of death. Her clients held an important place in her life. She was preceded in death by Thomas Henry McWilliam, her husband of 52 years; Thomas Henry McWilliam Jr. and Edward Towle McWilliam, her sons; and Henry Edward McWilliam, her grandson (son of James and Cassie). She is survived by Catherine "Caki" Rinaldo, and husband, Nicholas, and their children, Anthony, Nicole, and Francesca; James McWilliam, and wife, Cassie, and their daughter, Cate; and Nell Gutman (wife of Thomas Jr.) and their children, Halley and Lily. A Requiem Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 South Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2 pm. The family will be receiving friends afterwards at the Palma Ceia Country Club from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Renew Haiti, c/o Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 South Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33609. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019