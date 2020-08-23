1/
Ruth MOORE
MOORE, Ruth J. 85, of Brooksville, FL, passed away July 8, 2020. She was predeceased by parents, Garrett and Helen Eichelberger; husband, Ansel Moore; a sister; two brothers; two brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; and a very special nephew. Ruth is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Jones, April Jones and Paige Moore, all of Brooksville, FL; one brother; two sisters; a very special sister-in-law; nephew and niece. Ruth was blessed with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

