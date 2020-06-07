PETERMAN, Ruth Jerome 93, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 of natural causes at Canterbury Tower in Tampa, Florida. Ruth's deep faith in Jesus Christ throughout her life offers comfort to her family that she is now in a better place. The daughter of Samuel Nathan and Lula Blanche Putman Jerome, Ruth was born November 29, 1926 in Kuna, Idaho. Born a twin, the youngest two of seven children, Ruth was always the one running errands. She loved playing baseball and then following the World Series throughout her life. Upon high school graduation, she worked at the Meridian Creamery. It was during that time she met her future husband, Kenton H. Peterman, to whom she would be married for 49 years until his death in 1997. Living in the Boise valley, together they raised five children while farming and managing a dairy herd until they moved to the Mountain Home area for a new agribusiness venture with their two sons. Ruth was secretly happy that the cows and the dairy would be left behind. Ruth worked in the insurance industry for a number of years and then was employed at the Elmore County Courthouse in Mountain Home. She delighted in issuing marriage licenses, so much so that many happy couples stayed in touch with her. Her greatest earthly joy came from her family, and none more so than when they were all seated around her table. Her kitchen was always open with a ready feast of something delicious with the added ingredient of love. When it was time for Ruth to leave the homestead, her daughter Paula and husband Alton lovingly welcomed her into their home for a year and a half. Her grandchildren Nathan and Allysen helped make that transition a special time. In 2008, Ruth moved to Tampa to be near her other daughters. Living at Canterbury Tower was a new experience where she made new friends with her beautiful smile and quick wit. The staff of Canterbury provided a loving and comfortable home with impeccable care for her for which the family will forever be grateful. Ruth is survived by three daughters, Arlen Kaye Black and Susan Ruth Conley of Tampa, and Paula Jean Huyser (Alton) of Shoshone, Idaho; son, Jerome E. Peterman of Mountain Home, Idaho; grandchildren, Dan Peterman (Jolene) of Boise, Ben Peterman (Julie) of Mountain Home, Tandi Peterson (Sean) of Pocatello, Nathan Huyser (Chori) of Frisco, Texas, and Allysen Huyser of Shoshone; great-grandchildren, Jonah, Jeneva, and Jordan Ruth Peterman, Jase and Cody Peterman, Kellan and Britton Peterson, and Noah Huyser; sister, Mildred Jerome Mumford of Meridian; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Jerome of Meridian, Winnie Jerome of Shoshone, and Alyce Curtis of Nampa; daughter-in-law, Debbie Peterman of Mountain Home, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Kenton, son Terrell Kenton Peterman, brothers Ermil, Mark and her twin brother Paul, and sisters Pauline Jones and Esther Tuckness. Ruth will be interred at the Kuna Cemetery next to her husband. A Celebration of Life will be held in Idaho at a later date when travel is less restricted. Memorial gifts may be made toward the renovation of the Canterbury Tower Health Center hair salon, to be called Ruth's Place in her memory. Memory gifts may be sent to Canterbury Tower Health Center, in care of Arlen K. Black, 3507 Bayshore Blvd., Unit 402, Tampa, FL. 33629. Please visit www.VeteransFuneralCare.com to sign her guestbook. Veterans Funeral Care 727-524-9202
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.