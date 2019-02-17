Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Pickard. View Sign

age 100, of Palm Harbor, passed away on February 11, 2019. She was born in Charlotte, NC in 1918. She graduated from Queens College in Charlotte and soon after she married Bill Pickard. Ruth worked for American Airlines and the Navy in an administrative capacity. Bill joined the Army and Air Force Motion Picture Service and his work took them to Germany, Japan, and Washington, DC. Ruth enjoyed her friends, flower arranging, and working for her Methodist church. She was always willing to help and do for others. She is loved by her family and friends and is survived by her daughter and granddaughter. Funeral services will be held in Charlotte, NC, with arrangements being handled by Harry and Bryant Funeral Company. Memorial contributions may be sent to the .



Blount & Curry, Oldsmar



6802 Silver Mill Drive



Tampa, Florida 33635



www.blountcurrywest.com

