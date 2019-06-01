Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth ROBINSON. View Sign Service Information Turner Funeral Home 14360 Spring Hill Drive Spring Hill , FL 34609 (352)-796-9661 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBINSON, Ruth



84, of Spring Hill, FL and formerly Swartz Creek, MI, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Ruth was a registered nurse in obstetrics for 48 years before retiring from Mease North Bay, formerly Riverside Hospital in 2005. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Herbert; and loving children, daughters, Elaine Robinson, Anne McDonald (Michael); and sons, Michael Robinson (Melani), Glen Robinson. She was a loving grandmother to Nicholas McDonald (Tricia), Paul McDonald, Kayden Robinson (Patti Jo) and Lauren Robinson. She leaves two great-grandchildren behind, Sara and James McDonald. She leaves behind her loving sister, Shirley Burgess (Bruce). She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Beatrice and Stirling A. McInnis; brother, Robert McInnis; and sister, C. Faye McInnis. Ruth also leaves behind many loving and caring extended family members in Ontario, Canada where she was born and lived until 1962 when she and her family moved to Troy, MI. She was an excellent cook and loved caring for her family. She will be dearly missed by all. Visitation is being held at Turner Funeral Home, 14360 Spring Hill Dr in Spring Hill, FL, Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 1:30-3:30 pm. The funeral will be on Monday, June 3, 2019, 11 am at the Turner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Sturgill Hospice Care Center, c/o HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd, Hudson, FL 34667 or at

