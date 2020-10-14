1/1
Ruth SALTERS
SALTERS, Ruth "Shug" 73, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned Oct. 3, 2020. A member of New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Robert Salters; son; five daughters; eight brothers; six sisters; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. Funeral service Saturday, Oct. 17, New Pleasant Grove M.B. Church (family only). Visitation Friday, Oct. 16, 2-4 pm Smith Funeral Home, 894-2266, family will receive friends 5-6 pm at the church.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
New Pleasant Grove M.B. Church
OCT
17
Funeral service
New Pleasant Grove M.B. Church
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
