Ruth SALTERS

SALTERS, Ruth "Shug" 73, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned Oct. 3, 2020. A member of New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Robert Salters; son; five daughters; eight brothers; six sisters; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. Funeral service Saturday, Oct. 17, New Pleasant Grove M.B. Church (family only). Visitation Friday, Oct. 16, 2-4 pm Smith Funeral Home, 894-2266, family will receive friends 5-6 pm at the church.



